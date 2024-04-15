Paso Robles Elks Lodge donates to local animal sanctuary 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Posted: 6:50 am, April 15, 2024 by News Staff

Elks Lodge #2364 in Paso Robles recently donated $850 to From the Heart Animal Sanctuary.

Carson Landreth, Past Exalted Ruler of the lodge, presented the donation to Leslie and Joe Thomas of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary. The contribution will provide support for the sanctuary’s mission of caring for neglected or abandoned animals, encompassing medical treatment, shelter, and affection.

“The Elks Lodge #2364 has a long history of community service and charitable giving, and this donation to From the Heart Animal Sanctuary is just one example of their dedication to making a positive impact in Paso Robles and beyond,” said Landreth. “By supporting organizations like the sanctuary, the Elks Lodge continues to demonstrate the power of compassion and kindness in creating a better world for all beings.”

 

