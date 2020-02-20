Paso Robles Event Center awarded $1.39-million in funding for facilities improvements

–The Paso Robles Event Center, home of the California Mid-State Fair, announced this week that it was awarded $1.39 million in funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture for building improvements. The funding will be used to make significant improvements toward Estrella Hall, an 18,000-square-foot covered event space located on the grounds, according to a press release.

Estrella Hall improvements will include a new heating and air conditioning system, and a total remodel of the restroom facilities. In addition, a dramatically improved lighting system will be installed, overall roof repairs, and an upgraded electrical system.

These improvements will expand the Paso Robles Event Center’s capacity to host a wide variety of events and groups. Construction will take place from Sept. 2020 through March 2021.

“We are very pleased to have received these facility improvement funds,” said CEO Michael Bradley. “This was a result of a very competitive statewide process with the 16th District Agricultural Association being one of only 12 California fairs to be awarded the monies.”

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – Aug. 2 and this year its celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

Share this post!

Related