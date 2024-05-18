Paso Robles event connects youth with mentors

Club members were paired with adult advocates for the evening, enjoying dinner, activities

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast continued the Back A Youth Night tradition at the Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles on May 16. The event brought together club members, community leaders, business professionals, elected officials, and others for a night of fun, food, mentorship, and bonding. Club members were paired with adult advocates for the evening, enjoying dinner donated by Panda Express, participating in activities similar to their after-school programs, and getting to know each other.

“Mentorship, career exploration, and community service are major pillars in Boys & Girls Clubs programming and philosophy for building great futures for kids. Pairing kids with local adults who care about them and the success of our programs helps make meaningful connections for the kids and the adults,” said Anna Libbon, vice president of club success and creator of the first Back A Youth nights at the Santa Maria Clubhouse.

The mentor-youth pairs engaged in a coding and robotics activity, made slime, and participated in artistic activities. Door prizes, t-shirts, and other goodies added to the evening’s enjoyment.

The event was sponsored by SLO Credit Union and Golden 1 Credit Union, whose staff members participated as mentors. Panda Express sent a team to serve food and spend time with the children. Members of the Paso Robles Fire Department also volunteered as mentors, allowing club members to interact with first responders.

“SLO Credit Union is committed to supporting our local community agencies,” CEO of SLO Credit Union Donna Severs stated, “We have a passion for our youth and the Boys and Girls Club is a perfect match. Like the Boys and Girls Club, we believe that investing in our youth today will create a stronger tomorrow.”

Upcoming Back A Youth Night events will be held at the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe on June 27 and at the Railroad Clubhouse in Santa Maria on Sept. 26. To participate as a mentor, visit centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/back-a-youth-night/ or call Kelly Brickey at (805) 354-7421. Sponsorships for the events are available and offer a team-building opportunity for workplaces or community groups.

Founded in 1966, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast helps kids aged TK-18 create great futures. The organization provides after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. For more information, contact Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433, email Kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org, or visit centralcoastkids.org.

