Paso Robles farm scores big at olive oil contest for fifth straight year

Central Coast Olive Company awarded at New York International Olive Oil Competition World Olive Oil Competition

– For the fifth straight year, Central Coast Olive Company has been awarded at the 2024 New York International Olive Oil Competition World Olive Oil Competition, the world’s largest olive oil quality contest, according to a report by bestoliveoils.org.

The California-based producer earned a gold award for its flagship medium-intensity Mission monovarietal, which previously earned gold awards in 2020 and 2023, along with silver awards in 2021 and 2022.

“To me, the NYIOOC is always the gold award I really want to win,” owner Beth McCown said. “It’s a huge competition… Earning an NYIOOC gold award is a true validation of my top-quality extra virgin olive oil.”

Central Coast Olive Company operates a farm in Paso Robles.

