Paso Robles filmmaker launches crowdfunding campaign for production company

–With plans for a radio drama, web series and double feature, the crowdfunding campaign for Paso Robles filmmaker Brandt Goodman’s production company, 1920 Media seeks to raise $80,000 for network quality production to accomplish what he says is a ten-year dream.

The web series, “Movie Buffs,” and the double feature, “Blood Wedding,” and “Harvest Moon,” are to be filmed exclusively on the Central Coast as a homage to Goodman’s hometown roots. When production begins, 1920 Media will be looking for support from local businesses for crew catering, transportation, sponsorship, and outreach.

The crowdfunding campaign launched Sept. 1 and will be open for contributions until Oct. 15.

Based on the amount donated, a coordinating perk is included— which range from stickers, t-shirts, and tickets to the premiere of “Blood Wedding” and “Harvest Moon” exclusively at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

Visit the crowdfunding campaign page at https://igg.me/at/1920/x#/ on Indiegogo for more information.

