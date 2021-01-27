Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services releases annual report

–City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services recently completed its annual report for 2020 and is making the results available to the public. The report can be found here.

The report outlines the department’s mission and core values, history, annual achievements, and statistics. In this report, residents will find detailed information about response standards, performance measurements, number of EMS and fire incidents, significant events, community risk reduction efforts, financials, and community engagement.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will actively use this report to examine their own practices to ensure effective and efficient services are provided to the community. Several deficiencies have been identified in this report. These identified deficiencies will assist the Paso Robles City Council and oversight committee in determining how Measure J-20 funding could be utilized.

The report has been provided to the city council and will be presented at a future meeting.

“2020 was a year of challenge and change. This year our department and community truly exhibited what it means to be Paso Strong,” Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta said. “The staff of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services remains creative and resilient during these challenging times. Standing by their mission of ‘Our Mission is You,’ in addition to answering over 3,600 calls for service in 2020 staff was proactive in erecting a temporary homeless shelter, conducting wildland fire fuels mitigation throughout the community, assisting in wildland fires throughout the state, and securing over $1.5 million in federal grants to better serve the residents and visitors of our community. These are just a few examples of why I am so proud to lead such a great organization, and work for such a remarkable community.”

