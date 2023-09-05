Paso Robles firefighters donate to Honor Flight Central Coast

Donation will fund purchase of oxygen concentrator to provide medical oxygen to veterans who need it during flight to Washington, DC

– Last Friday, Paso Robles firefighters presented Honor Flight Central Coast of California with a $500 donation for the purchase of a new oxygen concentrator. Retired Paso Robles Fire Battalion Chief Bob Adams came by Fire Station 1 to receive the donation on behalf of Honor Flight.

Honor Flight Central Coast is an organization that works with local veterans to provide a “Tour of Honor,” a flight to Washington DC to visit and reflect on the many memorials of their time serving this nation.

The addition of the new oxygen concentrator will allow Honor Flight to provide medical oxygen to those veterans who will rely on it during the long flight to Washington, DC.

