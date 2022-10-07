Paso Robles firefighters hosting open house

Event to be held at public safety center on Saturday, Oct. 15

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, in conjunction with Paso Robles Professional Firefighters will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The open house will include firefighter demonstrations on hose and ladder deployments, vehicle extrication, technical rescue, and “Hands-Only” CPR.

Station tours will be available as well as information on fire safety and prevention. A free barbeque will be provided and Sparky the Fire Dog will be making a special appearance.

