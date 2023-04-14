Paso Robles firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

– Paso Robles Firefighters Firefighters came to the rescue of a group of ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Thursday morning. The incident separated the ducklings from their mother, who remained nearby, keeping a watchful eye on the rescue efforts.

As one firefighter gathered the stranded ducklings in a bucket, one of them retreated deeper into the drain. The crew then called upon the police department’s resident duck expert, who arrived at the scene and used a hen duck call to lure the duckling toward the opening of the drain.

With the help of the sergeant’s quacks, the frightened duckling was finally reunited with its siblings and mother. The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page:

