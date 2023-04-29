Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 29, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles firefighters to hold second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles firefighters to hold second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser 

Posted: 7:20 am, April 29, 2023 by News Staff

corn hole img

Event slated in Downtown City Park May 13

– The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Local 4148 is hosting its second annual fundraising Cornhole Tournament at Downtown City Park on May 13.

In addition to the tournament, there will be a silent auction featuring items such as wines from around the Paso Robles area, organic coffee from Calioh Coffee Roasters, stays at local resort hotels, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Local 4148 scholarship and benevolent funds. Teams can sign up for $70. To register, click here. 

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third-place teams. The tournament will consist of two-person teams playing in a double-elimination format.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown City Park, located at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.