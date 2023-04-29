Paso Robles firefighters to hold second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser

Event slated in Downtown City Park May 13

– The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Local 4148 is hosting its second annual fundraising Cornhole Tournament at Downtown City Park on May 13.

In addition to the tournament, there will be a silent auction featuring items such as wines from around the Paso Robles area, organic coffee from Calioh Coffee Roasters, stays at local resort hotels, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Local 4148 scholarship and benevolent funds. Teams can sign up for $70. To register, click here.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third-place teams. The tournament will consist of two-person teams playing in a double-elimination format.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown City Park, located at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

