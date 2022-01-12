Paso Robles Girls Basketball team loses game 48-25 to Nipomo High

– The Paso Robles High School Girls Basketball Team lost 48-25 to a gifted team from Nipomo High School Tuesday night at Gil Asa Gym.

The Titans jumped out to an early lead created by their tough defense. They led 13-2 after one quarter. The Bearcats started scoring in the second quarter, but trailed at half time 27-10. After half-time, the Bearcats pulled with nine points, before the Titans put the game away.

The Titans improve to 17-2 for the season. The Bearcats fall to 14-8.

The Templeton Girls team beat Atascadero 37-24. Templeton improves to 7-3. The Greyhounds are still looking for their first victory.

