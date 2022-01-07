Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 8, 2022
Posted: 6:35 am, January 7, 2022

Neveah Dyer

Bearcat: Neveah Dyer, Guard
Sport: Girls Basketball
Year: Sophomore
Coach’s comment: Neveah was asked this week to move to the guard position from her usual forward position and delivered two great offensive performances with 12 points in Tuesdays win against Arroyo Grande High School 41-16 and on Thursday against Monterey High School she scored 15 points to help the bearcats get the win. The final score was 60-31. – Coach Martinez

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

