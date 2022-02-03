Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week 

Bearcat: Gaby Verduzco

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: After coaching soccer for more than a decade I thought I had seen it all… Then comes a player like Gaby! Gaby is about as direct as an uppercut from Mike Tyson, she doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking her mind or expressing herself on (or off) the pitch. When she isn’t leaving the team in stitches with her unfiltered and animated commentary on… well… just about everything, Gaby is on the pitch giving 100% effort always. Gaby is electric on the pitch, never backs down from a challenge, and sacrifices everything for her team. Gaby has been a success story built on a foundation of hard work and dedication to making both her and her teammates better. If I had to pick a most improved player of the season it would be Gaby. This isn’t a rags to riches story of a player who could barely complete a pass, then becoming an elite player in just a few months, no, no… not at all. Gaby started off as a very talented right-back who developed into a super strong and creative attacking midfielder. For those unfamiliar with the soccer world, this transition isn’t all that common at this stage in a player’s development, especially in such a short period of time. These two positions are almost opposite in terms of player qualities and mindset, but if anyone was to go against the grain of course it would be Gaby! Thank you Gaby for an amazing soccer season – Coach Jon Berezay

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team.

