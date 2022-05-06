Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Miranda Martinez

Sport: Stunt team

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Miranda is a very strong leader on and off the mat for the stunt team. She is a captain and serves an integral role as a main base in our team’s most difficult routines. She is the type of person both coaches and athletes go to for help in all areas. Miranda is always positive and strives to bring the same attitude out in others. She does this all while also being a part of the superintendent’s student advisory council and carrying a total weighted GPA of 4.53. Miranda is the complete package. Wonderful leader, strong athlete, excellent student, and caring friend and teammate. We are extremely lucky to have her as a member of the stunt team. – Coach Tori Loney

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

