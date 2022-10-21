Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Leo Kemp

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Senior Leo Kemp broke a school record with 318 yards rushing, and a dominant performance vs Santa Ynez that led to a 21-16 win, with three touchdowns– Coach Matthew Carroll

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

