Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Anthony Lazzaroni Tamayo

Sport: Soccer

Year: Graduated

Coach’s comment: Anthony Lazzaroni Tamayo has played soccer at many different levels. He started way back in the day with AYSO. He then played for the Outlaw Soccer Club and Legacy United Soccer Club. He traveled to Scotland and trained with both the Rangers F.C. and Sheffield Wednesday in 2017. Anthony then trained with Chievo Verona International Summer Academy from 2016-2018. Anthony was a part of both the Stanford Summer Classic Champions in 2017 and 2018 and the Classico de Robles Champions in 2017. In 2019, Anthony represented the USA in the Gothia World Youth Cup hosted in Sweden. This is the largest and most international youth soccer tournament. Anthony’s team finished top 18 in the world!

Anthony has been excited and challenged over the last four years while at Paso Robles High School. He started his high school career playing left wing on the freshman team. After being side-line in 2020 due to covid school closures, Anthony returned to soccer his junior year on the Junior Varsity team. He played striker and scored a total of 7 goals and 4 assists. In the fall of 2022, Anthony represented the Northumbria University and the i2i Soccer Academy and will play in showcases against professional and semi-professional teams. – Paso Robles Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

