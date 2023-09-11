Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Taylor Keep

Sport: Varsity Tennis – Team Captain

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Taylor is a 4-year Varsity player and our Number 1/2 singles player this season. She plays with heart and gives 100% out there on the court. She played a solid match against Lompoc on Tues. Playing at the number 2 spot, she pushed her player to 5-7, 3-6. Even without the win, she had the best day on Court Bearcat against Lompoc, who won CIF D3 last season. She sets the standard for her younger teammates to follow. – Paso Robles Athletics Coach Laura Clowes

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

