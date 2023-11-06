Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Isaiah Williams

Sport: Varsity football

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Strong tackler. Great team mate. Excellent skilled player. Great human being. – Paso Robles High School Coach Tim Alvord.

Bearcat: Ashlee Wescom

Sport: Varsity Women’s Volleyball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: What makes Ashlee stand out is her absolute willingness to do anything that benefits the team. I can ask her to play a position that she has never played on my volleyball court and she will look at me and tell me I will do my best but no promises. Nothing keeps her down and he sheer determination to be the best that she can be in enlightening. From a coaches outlook she is a great player competitive and driven but from a human outlook she is compassionate, funny and a beacon of light on a dark day. Ashlee represents one of the wonderful student athletes that we have been blessed to walk a part of the journey with as she heads off to do great things! – Paso Robles High School Athletics Coach Vickie Werling

Bearcat: Tony Van

Sport: Junior Varsity Cross Country

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Tony Van comes ready to practice every single day. His energy and enthusiasm are contagious as he supports every single teammate. He is continually working on improvement and pushes himself on every run. This past weekend at the SLO County championship, Tony ran a strong time of 18:58.57. Tony is the model of what a Bearcat should be and we are happy to have him on our team. – Paso Robles High School Coach Jennifer Bedrosian

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact beth@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

