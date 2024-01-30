Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Hannah Bourgault

Sport: Varsity Girl’s Soccer

Year: Junior

Comment: “As our starting holding midfielder (6), Hannah Bourgault is literally and figuratively central to the success of our team. She controls the midfield with her physicality, coordinates our attack with her excellent field vision, and helps our back line with her solid defense. In addition to that, she scores goals on corner kicks, set pieces and outside shots. Hannah is also one of our captains, and is truly respected by all her teammates for her leadership on and off the field.” – Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer Coach Steve Pugh

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

