Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Pedro Coronado

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Comment: Pedro, nicknamed Rocky, had an amazing year wrapping up the season with a 9th place CIF Div 1 placing and a Masters berth. Next season we expect Pedro to qualify for state. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Nate Ybarra

Bearcat: Saul Coronado

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Comment: Saul, no nickname as of yet, also had an amazing year winning JV league. Saul has high hopes and lots of potential. He is doing everything right to be a champion. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Nate Ybarra

