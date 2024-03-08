Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Cole Walker

Sport: Baseball

Year: Sophomore

Comment: Cole pitched 4 innings of no-hit baseball vs. Righetti. – Paso Robles Bearcats Athletics

Bearcat: Brian Arndt

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Sophomore

Comment: Brain competed this past Saturday at the Atascadero Memorial Meet and put out some stellar marks. Brian won the open 400m with a PR of 53.11 then shortly after took 2nd in the 800m with another PR of 2:02.40. Brian finished up his day anchoring the 4×400 and moving the team from nearly last to medal position in 3rd place. Great job Brian! This weekend Brian and the Bearcats travel to San Luis Obispo High School for the Central Coast Spring Classic. – Paso Robles Bearcats Track and Field Coach Codie Wilshusen

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

