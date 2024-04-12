Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Lane Shea

Sport: JV Baseball

Year: Sophomore

Comment: Lane was a blaze going 5 for 6 in a 2 game Tournament with a Triple, Double, and 3 Singles. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Dan Payne

Bearcat: Stephanie Roman Sabiron

Sport: Varsity Stunt

Year: Junior

Comment: Stephanie has truly stepped into her role as an athlete on the Varsity Stunt Team. She has grown tremendously in this season alone and has been an asset to the team. Stephanie isn’t afraid to work on new skills and spots and competes in various of our partner stunt and pyramid routines. I cannot wait to see where her senior year leads her. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vanessa Espinoza

Bearcat: Khylah McKee

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Junior

Comment: Junior, Khylah McKee is this week’s Beach Volleyball Player of the Week! We have asked Khylah to do a lot of things this season. One of them is to lead our JV team but the other is to step up into her role as a sub on the Varsity team. This week we had a player out and Khylah stepped up into Varsity for the second time this season and fulfilled the needs we had and provided the Bearcats with strong competition and her hard work ethic rounding out a win in our Varsity match up. Khylah is a hard worker, strong player and has a very strong mental toughness that keeps her successful as she moves up athletically in the program. We are proud to have Khylah join us on our Varsity Roster as we begin the fight for a CIF run. Thank you Kylah for always giving us 100%! – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vickie Werling

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

