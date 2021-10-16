Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week 

Bearcat: Kaitlyn Hebrard

Sport: Varsity Girls Water Polo Coach’s comment: Over the past weekend we played five games in the Arroyo Grande Varsity Girls water polo tournament. In the first two games, Kaitlyn had 21 saves. She scored one goal in the game vs. Monache and Kaitlyn scored the tying goal with two seconds left in our overtime game vs. Arroyo Grande B team. Kaitlyn had a total of 56 saves over the five-game tournament. She helped lead our team to a 3-2 record in the tournament and was selected to the all-tournament team Gold division for the tournament. – Coach Duane McRoy

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team.

