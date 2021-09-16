Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week
Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week
Bearcat: Malia Gaviola
Sport: Girls Golf Team
Year: Senior
Coach’s comment: Malia is a 4th-year varsity player this year. She is our team captain and our number 1 player. I am really proud of the progress that Malia has made since her freshman year. I am also impressed by her leadership. The other players on the team are learning to become better players by emulating her work ethic and are learning to be better teammates because they see her kindness and inclusive nature with the entire team. – Coach Kevin LeClair
Bearcat: Arnuflo Saavdera
Sport: Cross Country
Year: Freshman
Coach’s comment: Freshman Arnuflo Saavdera, running his first-ever cross country race, was the overall winner of the 2-mile frosh boys race. He ran (13:17) and there were 77 finishers. – Coach Cora Karamitsos
Bearcat: Sydney Moore
Sport: Cross Country
Year: Junior
Coach’s comment: Junior Sydney Moore, running her first race of the year finished 3rd overall (19:40) for 2.8 miles out of 157 finishers. – Coach Cora Karamitsos
Bearcat: Leah Bennett
Sport: Cheer
Coach’s comment: Leah Bennett for her leadership skills and excellent strength! – Coach Tori Loney
Sport: Varsity Tennis
Coach’s comment: The Lady Bearcats just competed in the California Tennis Classic this past weekend. The Bearcats team played quite well, ending the tournament with a 4-1 record. Paso’s number 2 singles player, Cahryn Payne, had an outstanding tournament, playing all five matches and ending with a 4-1 winning record. She played through the heat and fatigue and competed at a high level. Definitely a huge component of our success. – Coach Laura Clowes
Sport: Women’s Volleyball
Year: Senior
Sport: Varsity Water Polo
Year: Junior
All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.
