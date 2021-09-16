Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Malia Gaviola

Sport: Girls Golf Team

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Malia is a 4th-year varsity player this year. She is our team captain and our number 1 player. I am really proud of the progress that Malia has made since her freshman year. I am also impressed by her leadership. The other players on the team are learning to become better players by emulating her work ethic and are learning to be better teammates because they see her kindness and inclusive nature with the entire team. – Coach Kevin LeClair

Bearcat: Arnuflo Saavdera

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Freshman Arnuflo Saavdera, running his first-ever cross country race, was the overall winner of the 2-mile frosh boys race. He ran (13:17) and there were 77 finishers. – Coach Cora Karamitsos

Bearcat: Sydney Moore

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Junior Sydney Moore, running her first race of the year finished 3rd overall (19:40) for 2.8 miles out of 157 finishers. – Coach Cora Karamitsos

Bearcat: Leah Bennett

Sport: Cheer

Coach’s comment: Leah Bennett for her leadership skills and excellent strength! – Coach Tori Loney

Bearcat: Cahryn Payne

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Coach’s comment: The Lady Bearcats just competed in the California Tennis Classic this past weekend. The Bearcats team played quite well, ending the tournament with a 4-1 record. Paso’s number 2 singles player, Cahryn Payne, had an outstanding tournament, playing all five matches and ending with a 4-1 winning record. She played through the heat and fatigue and competed at a high level. Definitely a huge component of our success. – Coach Laura Clowes

Bearcat: Jenna Tatman

Sport: Women’s Volleyball

Year: Senior Coach's comment: I would love to nominate our Senior Outside Hitter, Jenna Tatman as our Athlete of the Week. Jenna has played a big role in our success this preseason on both offense and defense. Jenna accounted for 34 kills, 8 service aces and 6 blocks in last week's matches before injuring her ankle late in set 3 vs. Oxnard High School. Even after her injury, Jenna played a big role in supporting her team from the sideline and keeping the team focused throughout our weekend tournament. – Coach Caleb Ferguson Bearcat: Cameron Clayton

Sport: Varsity Water Polo

Year: Junior Coach's comment: Cameron scored the goal to tie Paso in the 4th quarter against Righetti at home. He went on to score another 3 goals in overtime to solidify Paso's win over Righetti. – Coach Colin Moore

