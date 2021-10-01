Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Cameron LeClair

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Senior Cameron LeClair was the Bearcats top finisher at the Clovis West invitational. It was run on the iconic Woodward Park cross country course under hot, smoky conditions. Cameron ran a time of 17:10 for the 5k course. Cameron is the boys team captain and team leader. – Coach Ivan Huff

Bearcat: Aubriana Perez

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Freshman Aubriana Perez, ran the race in 30:42 in extremely tough conditions. Aubriana is new to the sport and had a hard time running a half-mile when she started this summer. The Bearcat coaching staff is proud of the progress Aubriana has made so far this season.– Coach Ivan Huff

Bearcats: Sophia Berry and Rana Takada

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Year: Seniors

Coach’s comment: Sophia Berry and Rana Takada have had an outstanding week of tennis. Both went 2-0 in singles play against Atascadero and Templeton. Then they won their doubles match against the Greyhounds as well. All while not dropping a set. They both have been a huge asset to our team with a strong work ethic and fighting determination. – Coach Laura Clowes

