Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week 

Bearcat: Maggy Maya

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Class of 2024

Coach’s comment: Maggy is an incredible player to watch on the field with her creativity and utter dominance in the midfield. She is not only one of the top goal scorers for the FS team but also one of the top in assists as well. She has a wicked right foot and can score from anywhere inside 30 yards on the pitch. Maggie typically plays the holding midfield position, but her high soccer IQ and experience allow us to put her just about anywhere on the pitch. Looking forward to seeing how she continues to progress this season, and for years to come. – Coach Jon Berezay

Bearcat: Alexia Mendoza

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Class of 2025

Coach’s comment: Alexia is a force few opponents can reckon with. Alexia’s speed, creativity, and never-give-up attitude have placed her at top of the goal scorers list as well as second in assists. But don’t let the attacking stats fool you, she spends most of her time at center-back frustrating opponents leaving them only with the sour memories of missed opportunities. And best of all, she does all of this with her infectious smile! – Coach Jon Berezay

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

