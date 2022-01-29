Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Casi Murdock

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Casi is one of the anchors in the Bearcat defensive line, playing both wingback and center back. Casi is the Energizer Bunny of our team – she never stops working and when she gets knocked down, she bounces right back. She has battled through a mild concussion, an ankle injury, and has somehow managed to be our only player who has competed in every game this season. – Coach Steve Pugh Bearcat: Lizbeth Saucedo

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: If you ask a soccer coach to describe the ideal attacking midfielder they would tell you they need to have a high soccer IQ, great first touch, excellent passing accuracy, and chameleon-like vision to see opportunities few others on the pitch would even dream of.. If you ask me to describe the ideal attacking midfield, I just say LIZ! Liz is a super dynamic player who is fun to watch, while she might be the quietest player on the pitch, her creativity and resourcefulness in the midfield screams quality! Liz has a bright future in soccer, looking forward to seeing where she is at in her next 3 years at PRHS and beyond! – Coach Jon Berezay

Bearcats: Ashlynn Domingos and Ava Burr

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Freshmen

Coach’s comment: If you know Ashlynn & Ava off the pitch you know they are a package deal, so it was only fitting they are featured together as athlete of the week! Ava & Ashlynn are yin and yang, the unstoppable force and immovable object. Ashlynn plays center back, while Ava calls center forward her primary position. Ashlynn & Ava are two are players who I would consider “captain” class players. They lead by example, never miss training, natural leaders, and are not shy about communicating or sharing feedback.

Ashlynn Domingos: Ashlynn is the immovable object of this dynamic duo. Soccer is a contact sport and Ashlynn is never afraid to remind opponents of this! Her communication, energy, speed, and strength make her an ideal center-back. Ashlynn leads the team in minutes played, she has prevented countless scoring opportunities for opponents and does all of this with a smile. Ashlynn is the ultimate “team” player, she gives her best effort on the pitch and in training, and always leads by example.

Ava Burr: Ava typically plays center forward (striker) and when she switches on there is no stopping her, she is the unstoppable force that few defenders can deal with. Her speed and strength on the ball, combined with her creativity and vision leave defenders constantly checking the clock wishing for that final whistle. Ava is one of our leading goal scorers, but when she isn’t hammering shots at the net, you can find her playing next to Ashlynn at center back.

– Coach Jon Berezay

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com. Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week: Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446. Paso Robles Heating & Air is locally owned and operated and has been meeting the comfort needs of the community for years. They bring trusted solutions by installing and maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency heating & air conditioning systems that deliver years of dependable service. Ask about the benefits you can receive by being a member of their Fan Club! 1142 Railroad St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblesheating.com, (805) 238-7553. Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related