Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Brandon England

Sport: Boy’s Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Last week Brandon won the JV league championships. Brandon has demonstrated so much growth this year in the sport of wrestling. He brings enthusiasm and commitment to the team. He is one of the strongest kids I know, and can’t wait for him to enter into the postseason with confidence and poise. – Coach Nate Ybarra

Bearcat: Roni Hinson

Sport: Women’s Varsity Soccer

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Roni played a major role in our team’s Senior Night win over rival Atascadero. She held the Hounds to one goal with multiple clutch saves – 10 overall in regulation and overtime – and then blocked a penalty kick to help secure the Bearcat win 4-2 in the PK shootout. – Coach Steve Pugh

Bearcat: Reese Jaureguy

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Reese is one of the hardest-working athletes on the team, and through her hard work, she cemented her starting spot in the line-up in nearly every game. I say nearly every game because she was out for a spell with an injury and a line-up without Reese is like coffee without caffeine, it’s just not the same! Reese has settled in at center back where her perfect blend of fiery energy and “never quit” attitude have become a beacon of confidence for the Bearcats FS soccer team. Reese is one of those players who always brings her contagious smile and energy with her wherever she goes. Thank you for the amazing season, Reese! – Coach Jon Berezay

