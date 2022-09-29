Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Kaci Wagner

Sport: Varsity Golf

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Four-year varsity player Kaci Wagner has become a true leader for our team this year. She is always kind and respectful to her teammates and acts as a great mentor to our younger players. This week she shot a personal best 91 in our league tournament at Hunter Ranch. – Coach Kevin Leclair

Bearcat: Rosemarie Ortiz

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Rosemarie Ortiz has really stepped up her tennis game. With hard work and determination, she has been quite successful in our last three Mountain League Matches. She swept her singles against St. Joe, Templeton, and Righetti, only dropping one set. She is proof that hard work pays off! – Coach Laura Clowes

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

