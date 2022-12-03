Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcats: Ashley Holbrook

Sport: Women’s Bearcat Basketball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Ashley is proof that you don’t have to lead the team in scoring to be the player of the game. During our game vs. Morro Bay this week her assignment was to defend the dominant post player from Morro Bay and keep her from being a factor. Ashley dominated her defensively and denied her the basketball most of the game holding her to low single-digit scoring and keeping her from second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards, with several steals. She was a huge factor in helping us beat Morro Bay in a tough road game 45-35. – Coach Martinez

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

