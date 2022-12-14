Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcats: Paso Robles High School Junior Varsity Wrestling Team

Sport: Wrestling

Coach’s comment: Congratulations to Paso Robles JV Wrestling Team for taking home first place at the Righetti JV Team Duals Tournament over the weekend.

The team’s record:

Paso Robles 58, Santa Maria 21

Paso Robles 63, Righetti 16

Paso Robles 54, Cabrillo 24

Paso Robles 60, Pioneer Valley 13

Finals:

Paso Robles 60, Lompoc 18

This JV team has been putting in the work it takes to be champions. They are dedicated, hard-working and selfless. Paso Robles is continuing with a strong tradition in wrestling that comes from the youth program and middle school wrestling program. Currently, the varsity wrestling team has a pre-season rank of 44 in the state. By the end of the season, I would like to be top 20 in the state. With a solid freshman and sophomore class, this team will continue to climb the ranks in California.

– Coach Nate Ybarra

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward. We are with you every step of the way. As a broker, we work with multiple investors so we can shop for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

