Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcats: Christian Davidson, Josh Willis, Brock Williams, Logan Camack, Christian Castro, Saul Batista, Derek Tidwell, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tamayo, Dominic Marquez, Shane Vaughn, Brandon England

Sport: Wrestling

Years: Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, and Senior

Coach’s comment: This team had its challenges this year with being really young, and having one of the most challenging schedules, where each week they fought against the best teams in the state and nation. We are super proud of these boys for working to the best of their abilities each day at practice. We are looking forward to the off-season where we will continue to build upon these young men to climb the ranks in state. – Coach Nate Ybarra

Bearcat: Peyton Bedrosian

Sport: Track

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Peyton was a standout athlete at our meet over the weekend. She competed in 3 events at the Atascadero Memorial Track Meet and qualified for CIF in all 3 in only the first meet of the season. She took home first place in Pole Vault with a jump of 11’6 and first in the long jump with a jump of 16′. – Coach Codie Wilshusen

Bearcat: Asyel Mendoza

Sport: Tennis

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Asyel won his match this week to bring him to 5-0 (undefeated) at the #4 spot on our team for the season. – Coach Daniel Diaz

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

