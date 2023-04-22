Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcats: Anthony Saraceni

Sport: Golf

Years: Junior

Coach’s comment: Anthony shot a personal best 94 at our league tournament this week held at La Purisima Golf Course. He is a first-year player with our team and has made tremendous progress this season. I look forward to seeing his continued progress throughout the remainder of the season and into his senior year. – Coach Kevin Leclair

Bearcat: Ashlyn Daugherty and Kayley Mills

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Seniors

Coach’s comment: Our last duel for 2023 took place Wednesday, April 19th and it we had two of our seniors absolutely give us a ride! Ashlyn Daugherty #4 and Kayley Mills #11 were teamed up for our version of a senior showcase on the sand. Facing the very challenging Nipomo Titans these two ladies gave us an absolute barn burner of a match. Starting off with a loss of 21-13 they came back in the next two matches with fierce determination. The girls went into the second match fearless and aggressive. Mills is serving ace after ace and killing the ball hitting back corners of the court! Daugherty settling in nicely and finding her place and passing dimes so Mills could set her up for some great strategic attacks. These young ladies led the Bearcat Beach Volleyball team to one of the many wins with the last two sets rounding out at 21-8 and 15-8 for a victory over the Titans. I personally would like to congratulate these two 2023 seniors on a fantastic season and look forward to our final tournament with them next week at Pismo on April 26th at 3pm for all who want to see this new program in full swing (pun intended). – Coach Vickie Werling

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

