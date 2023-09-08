Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Tyler Daillik

Sport: Boys Cross Country

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: At the Big Ditch Classic in Arroyo Grande where there were 10 teams participating, Tyler was the fastest of the day, running 12:57. Tyler’s dedication to his running and positive work ethic and consistency is always appreciated at practice. He is a great example of putting in the hard work and getting great results. – Assistant Coach Jennifer Bedrosian

Bearcat: Hayden Roady

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Great work habits and defensive leadership! – Paso Robles Athletics Coach Tim Alvord

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact beth@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

