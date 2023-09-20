Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Kalani Gaviola

Sport: Girls Cross Country

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: At the Morro Bay Cross Country Invitational our girls Cross Country team took 8th out of 27 teams competing. Kalani Gaviola led the team placing 40th out of 199 competitors. Kalani is a role model of what a Bearcat should be. She leads the team with her outstanding work ethic, is at the top of her class academically, she is the Editor-in-Chief for the Crimson Newsmagazine and is a Director in ASB. She carries all of her roles gracefully as she demonstrates leadership on and off the course and we couldn’t be more proud of her successes and accomplishments. Congratulations! – Assistant Coach, Jennifer Bedrosian

Bearcat: Gabby Silva

Sport: Girls Golf

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Gabby is a 4th year senior in our golf program. She has shown tremendous growth over the years as a golfer and person. As the co-captain of our team she is a wonderful mentor to our younger players. This week Gabby shot a personal best 104 at our tournament at Santa Maria Country Club. – Paso Robles Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Share To Social Media