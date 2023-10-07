Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Elijah Duran

Sport: Junior Varsity Boys Cross Country

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Elijah is such a joy to coach. He is determined and pushes himself beyond our expectations. He has made incredible strides this year in his time and is one of our JV leaders on the team. We look forward to watching him set high goals and reach them this season! – Paso Robles High School Athletics

Bearcat: Pippin Came

Sport: Varsity Girls Cross Country

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Pippen is a very diligent runner and is always focusing on training and improvement. The past couple weekends she has been running really strong. At the Golden Eagle Invitational she came in 17th and helped get our girls team a strong finishing place. And at the CCAA Midseason meet this past weekend she finished strong in 16th place with a time of 20:50. We are super proud of what a kind and compassionate team member she is and look forward to all her successes in the future! – Paso Robles High School Athletics

Bearcat: Brian Ardnt

Sport: Varsity Boys Cross Country

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Brian is one of Paso’s top male runners and two weekends ago he placed 6th in the Varsity division at the Golden Eagle Invitational with a time of 16:35:21 which was 40 seconds better than his time last season. This past weekend he took 3rd with a time of 15:28 at the CCAA Midseason meet. Brian is an exceptionally dedicated runner who has been putting in the time and the miles to help make his season successful. – Paso Robles High School Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Share To Social Media