Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Connor Bowman

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Outstanding effort and leadership from the practice week to game day. – Paso Robles High School Coach Alvord

Bearcat: Brielle Burt

Sport: Varsity Girl’s Golf

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Brielle is a first year player with the golf team. Her energy and positive attitude have been a wonderful addition to our team. Her improvement over the course of the season has been phenomenal. She managed to earn a spot on the varsity team and has been a major contributor to the team this season. This week she shot a personal best 103 to lead our team at our league tournament at Chalk Mountain.! – Coach Kevin LeClair

Bearcat: Bishop Morsette

Sport: Varsity Boys Cross Country

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Bishop has had some outstanding times this season so far. As he is working through an injury, he is still exceeding expectations. This past week he has an excellent showing at the Clovis Invitational earning a time of 17:12.7 placing 65th out 269 runners. His positivity and work ethic make him a wonderful role model for our younger runners! – Paso Robles High School Coach Jennifer Bedrosian

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

