Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: McKenzie Cobb

Sport: Girls Varsity Volleyball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: McKenzie is a staple on our team. New to PRHS her Junior year she made a quick name for herself on our volleyball court. In the game against SLO she was able to get PRHS 8 Kill points and she made 16 digs (hard driven, successfully passed balls to the setter without error). Against a hard hitting team like SLO this is a huge accomplishment. McKenzie never left the court in this game against SLO, not even for one rotation. McKenzie has been a staple on our volleyball court for the entire season almost never coming off and acts as a glue combining our offense and defense. Her endurance and competitive spirit help our team strive for success. She will be greatly missed as she graduates and pursues a wonderful future with the fierceness we see in her everyday. – Paso Robles High School Coach Vickie Werling

Bearcat: Elie Chavez

Sport: Varsity Women’s Volleyball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: PRHS Women’s Volleyball had a wildly competitive game against Templeton for our Senior Night and Senior, Elie Chavez had an amazing showing and wow’d the home crowd with her dig’s, serves and amazing court coverage. Elie’s never give up and work hard attitude has been a great asset to our team this year! Her amazing attitude shines through on the toughest times and we are blessed to have her.

– Paso Robles High School Coach Vickie Werling Bearcat: Matthias Willis

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Excellent citizenship and role model. Graded outstanding effort vs Sant Ynez. Quiet leadership and work habits. – Paso Robles High School Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact beth@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

