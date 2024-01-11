Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Hannah Freygang

Sport: Varsity Girl’s Soccer

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: “If getting knocked to the turf is a measure of how hard you are working, nobody works harder than Hannah Freygang. The good news is, she always manages to bounce back up. In our game against St Joe this past Wednesday, Hannah was taken down in the box and she got up and put her penalty kick in the back of the net to tie the game. Late in the game, she fought off a defender to get a pass over to teammate, Amayah Buenrostro, who shot the game winning goal. As one of our captains, Hannah brings her work ethic and constant smile every day.” – Paso Robles High School Coach Steve Pugh

Bearcat: Denisse De la Cruz Lopez

Sport: Women’s Wrestling

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Comment: Denisse is a dedicated wrestler, and a leader in the wrestling room. Her commitment to her improvement and the team showed this weekend at the Morro Bay Girls CIT, when she won first place in her division and was awarded Outstanding Wrestler. – Paso Robles High School Head Women’s Wrestling Coach Gabby McDougall

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.