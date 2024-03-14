Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Shelbi Griffith

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Comment: Two wins last week with a great pitching performance against a very good Selma team. Shelbi has been a bright spot on our pitching staff so far this year. – Paso Robles Bearcats Softball Coach Paul Miller

Bearcat: Brooke Lewis

Sport: Stunt

Year: Senior

Comment: Brooke has shown lots of improvement and good attitude this Stunt season. She has always shown improvement in her stunting skills but has shown great work in her tumbling skills. Brooke is open to trying new skills and spots on the team which makes her a valuable teammate and athlete. She is a senior this year and the coaching staff is excited to see what is in store for her in the future. – Paso Robles Bearcats Stunt Coach Vanessa Espinoza

Bearcat: Mckenzie Cobb

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Senior

Comment: Paso Robles Bearcat Beach Volleyball began League play vs. Nipomo this past Monday. With a great showing by all teams this week’s players of the week are senior McKenzie Cobb and freshman Kiley Bowman. Taking on last years Player of the Year in the team one duo from Nipomo our Paso Bearcat dynamic duo played a strong game full of aces, great passes and kills that charged them to the finish line. The leadership that is consistently shown by both of these players is one to be proud of. They are both a coaches dream. Impressive skill as well as fabulous sportsmanship. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vickie Werling

Bearcat: Kiley Bowman

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Freshman

Comment: Paso Robles Bearcat Beach Volleyball began League play vs. Nipomo this past Monday. With a great showing by all teams this week’s players of the week are senior McKenzie Cobb and freshman Kiley Bowman. Taking on last years Player of the Year in the team one duo from Nipomo our Paso Bearcat dynamic duo played a strong game full of aces, great passes and kills that charged them to the finish line. The leadership that is consistently shown by both of these players is one to be proud of. They are both a coaches dream. Impressive skill as well as fabulous sportsmanship. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vickie Werling

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

