Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Emily Joy McNeal

Sport: Diving

Year: Junior

Comment: Emily Joy is our Bearcat Diving Team Captain. She Is a strong leader and an encouragement to her teammates. She continues to work hard and make steady progress to achieve her diving goals. This week she scored a personal best at the first Diving invitational of the season Placing 3rd. EJ is a JOY to coach! – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Donna McRoy

Bearcat: Tiffani Santoro

Sport: Varsity Girls Swim

Year: Senior

Comment: In our meet against Arroyo Grande she swam a personal best in the 200M earning 2nd place and was part of the 1st place 200 Free Relay team. – Paso Robles Bearcats Varsity Girls Swim Coach Kelly Bellew

Bearcat: Skylar McEntire and Olivia Heinbach

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Senior and Junior

Comment: This week’s Beach Volleyball Team of the Week is Senior Skylar McEntire and Junior Olivia Heinbach. This duo brings to the table the force of Skylar’s aggressive attacking and blocking style paired with Olivia’s smooth passing and setting which makes them a force to be reckoned with. Skylar is rounding out her senior year with her first year on varsity beach and Olivia is complimenting her with her seasoned time in the sand. We are very lucky to have both of these very athletic and very kind girls on the PRHS Beach Volleyball team. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vickie Werling

Bearcat: Alondra Anguiano

Sport: Stunt

Years: Junior

Comment: Alondra continues to surprise the coaching staff with her incredible work ethic. She is always open to trying new skills and working into new groups. Alondra has worked with every stunt group on the Varsity team and never fails to impress. We cannot wait to see where Alondra’s senior year takes her and her progress in the future! – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vanessa Espinoza

