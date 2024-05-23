Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Tyler Daillak

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Junior

Comment: Tyler broke the school record in the 3200m on Friday, May 10th at CIF D1 Track Championships which qualified him for the Central Section Masters meet this past Saturday where he set the school record again at 9:03.34 placing third. This advances him to the California State Meet. Tyler along with Peyton Bedrosian, Justin Wilshusen and Nevaeh Dyer will compete at Buchanan High School this Friday and Saturday against the best in the state! – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Codie Wilshusen

Bearcat: Ashlynn Domingos

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Comment: Ashlynn had two good playoff games last week, two doubles in our upset win of the #2 seed Tulare Union High School, and then had a triple in our 2nd round playoff loss to Monache High School. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Paul Miller

Bearcat: Ava Burr

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Comment: Ava Burr was coming off of an injury to her hand to get two hits in our loss Monache, one was a triple – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Paul Miller

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help Central Coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the Central Coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

