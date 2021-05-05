Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Paso Robles Softball

Bearcat: Emma Phillips

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Emma is our anchor behind the plate. She is a team captain and has helped direct her team to a 10 & 1 start. Last week Emma led the way as the Bearcats beat 3 ranked teams from the valley. Paso defeated Bakersfield Christian, Garces Memorial and Taft high schools. Emma leads by example and works hard every day at practice. She likes to take pictures too. – Coach Billy Tidwell

Paso Robles Swim Team

Bearcat: Holly Disimone

Sport: Swimming

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: The Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week for Girl’s Swim is Junior Holly Disimone. At our meet against Righetti High School on Saturday Holly took first place in all 4 of her events, she earned automatic CIF qualifying times in both of her individual events 200 Free (2:00.39) and the 100 Fly (1:01.16). She also helped lead her relay teams to first place in the 200 Medley and 400 Free. Great week Holly! – Coach Michael Sauret

Paso Robles Stunt

Bearcat: Isabella Druding

Sport: Stunt

Coach’s comment: Stunt nominates Isabella Druding! – Coach Tori Loney

All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more athletes of the week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward and will be with you every step of the way. As a broker, they are not limited to just one bank and get to shop multiple investors for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Heating & Air is locally owned and operated and has been meeting the comfort needs of the community for years. They bring trusted solutions by installing and maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency heating & air conditioning systems that deliver years of dependable service. Ask about the benefits you can receive by being a member of their Fan Club! 1142 Railroad St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblesheating.com, (805) 238-7553.

Team Zoe at CrossCountry Mortgage is ready to assist with all your real estate financing needs. They are award-winning local mortgage experts who take the time to sit down with clients and provide personalized advice, caring attention to detail, and a level of service that every homebuyer and homeowner deserves. 1101 Riverside Ave., Suite B & C, Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.teamzoeloans.com, (805) 400-8585.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Courtney Morrow State Farm Agency provides insurance and financial services throughout the state of California, as well as Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. Her team of licensed agents can help you with everything from auto and home insurance to life and health insurance. If you need coverage for your farm or ranch, Courtney’s team is one of the top producing State Farm agencies for farm and ranch insurance in California. 73 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465, www.courtneymorrow.com, (805) 434-5933.

