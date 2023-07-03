Paso Robles High School class of 1983 40th reunion slated for Sept. 2

Reunion open to classes of 1980-85

– Paso Robles High School class of 1983 is gearing up for its 40th reunion. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, the reunion is not limited solely to the class of 1983. Organizers have extended an invitation to the classes of 1980-1985, welcoming a wider range of alumni to join in.

Purchasing a ticket in advance is the only way to secure a spot at the reunion, tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Click here to register for the event.

Organizers encourage former students to spread the word to their fellow classmates and friends who may have an interest in attending.

