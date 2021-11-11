Paso Robles High School participating in global event celebrating local theatre

All Together Now is designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live over the same four-days

– Paso Robles High School theatre will join 2,500 theatres across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries to perform an exclusive musical revue during the weekend of Nov. 12 -15, 2021. Musical Theater International’s “All Together Now!” is designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live over the same four-days.

The past year-and-a-half has been extremely challenging for theatrical organizations and MTI is offering this exclusive musical revue as a way to support the thousands of theatres who are persevering under trying circumstances. Currently, there are over 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories signed up to participate in the event over the November weekend. There will be over 5,500 individual performances to be seen by over one million audience members. View all of the productions of MTI’s All Together Now! scheduled to take place around the world by clicking here.

“The excitement for All Together Now! among our customers is growing by the day,” said Drew Cohen, president and CEO of MTI Worldwide. “Our theatre industry colleagues have also been incredibly supportive and we are thrilled to have a growing roster of partners contributing from so many disciplines within the professional theatre community. This is truly a collaborative effort, and we are all extremely excited that any and every type of theatre from schools to the pros has the opportunity to produce MTI’s All Together Now! in their communities.”

“We’ve streamlined our licensing process for this special event and there are no restrictions or limits on how many theatres in a particular geographical area can license the revue,” MTI’s Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development, John Prignano said, “Instead, we hope that as many theatres as possible produce the revue on their own, or come together with other organizations in their communities to mount a joint production. We also wanted to give theatres as much creative input as possible.

“The revue can be presented as a concert-like performance or groups can fully stage, choreograph and costume each song as it is presented in the full version of the show. Theatres are encouraged to feature as diverse a cast as possible, in order to reflect the composition of the entire community. All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. Productions will benefit from a variety of races, genders, abilities, body types, and sizes, so we encourage groups to spread diversity as best they can across all the roles in the production.”

Show times are Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at PRHS Performing Arts Center and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 12-3 p.m. at California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles (show starts at 1 p.m.). The show at California Coast Beer Co. will also include a food truck and a silent auction. Tickets to the show are $15.

For tickets to the show, click here.

