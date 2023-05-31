Paso Robles High School student arrested for making criminal threats

Threat was determined not to be credible after investigation

– On Tuesday at approximately 12:29 p.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to Paso Robles High School, located at 801 Niblick Rd., regarding a threat of a school shooting. During a routine bathroom check, high school safety staff discovered a message written in marker on the inside of a stall in the boy’s bathroom. The message was considered hate speech and the message read that there will be a school shooting on Wednesday. The PRPD takes all threats of this nature very seriously and an investigation was immediately initiated.

Paso Robles Police school resource officers, with the help of school safety staff, quickly identified a suspect. The suspect is a student at Paso Robles High School and was identified as Levi Harrington (18 years old of Paso Robles). He was immediately taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the charges of making criminal threats and a hate crime (both felonies).

Through the investigation and subsequent search of the suspect’s residence, officers determined there is no imminent or ongoing threat to the school, students, or faculty.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

