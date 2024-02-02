Paso Robles High School student makes history at all-state choir

Eve Iacovelli Barajas will be the first student in PRHS history to attend All-State Honor Choir in Sacramento

– Paso Robles High School Choirs announced today that Eve Iacovelli Barajas (Class of 2024) will be the first student in PRHS history to attend All-State Honor Choir in Sacramento, Feb. 1-3. The audition process began in September, resulting in three PRHS singers attending the California Choral Directors Association Regional Honor Choir in Hayward. The association then invites the top students from all three regions to participate in the All-State Honor Choir.

Barajas will be singing in the All-State Women’s Choir under the direction of Elisa Dekaney of Syracuse University. All-State Honor Choir coincides with a state-wide music education conference, in which the honor choirs will perform for a large audience of musicians at Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento.

Barajas has been in PRHS choirs all four years of her high school career, has taken the student conductor role, and sings in the auditioned quartet, the Crimson Collective. Barajas plans to study vocal music at the university level after she graduates from PRHS this June.

“I am very proud of myself and all the other singers who are participating in this honorable event,” said Barajas. “It takes a lot of hard work to get an opportunity like this. I’m excited to spend time with professionals developing new performance and musical skills that will help me in college and my future career.”

For more information, contact Gaylene Ewing at (805) 674-9058 or email at gmewing@pasoschools.org.

