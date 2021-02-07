Photos: Paso Robles High School students celebrate homecoming rally

–Paso Robles High School students celebrated a 2021 Homecoming Parade & Rally in the Downtown City Park on Saturday. Float staging began at 3 p.m. at Robins Field, followed by a Rally Parade at 4 p.m., a Pep Rally at 5 p.m., and a Tailgate Rally Party with food and music.

The students held a vote for the homecoming court. The Homecoming King and Queen selected were Chase Stratman and Presley Bodenshot. Other members of the court included Jenna Smith, Tori Palm, Joey Dominguez, and Quinton Pressley. The Football Princess was Janiel Stanko. Her escorts were Kolby Gidcumb and Ethan Wright.

The junior Prince and Princess were Cole Raymond and Ella Hunt. The sophomore Prince and Princess were Cameron Clayton and Olivia Wright. The freshman Prince and Princess were Gannon Gallagher and Gabrielle Bodenshot. Seniors wore crimson colors, juniors wore black, sophomores wore white, and freshmen wore silver.

At the rally, the National Anthem was performed by Hailey Silveira. Other performances included Paso Robles High School cheerleaders, advanced dance, and a streaking show from the boys’ water polo team. The high school football players were recognized and there were heartwarming testimonies from Jacob Lambeth and Wesley Bennett.

The event was organized by parents and students and was not affiliated with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

