High school students go on special industry tour

Students tour local industry partners to learn about specific businesses

– Thirty-three Career Technical Education (CTE) students from Paso Robles High School (PRHS) recently visited three local industry partners to learn about their businesses. The day’s theme was focused on manufacturing and construction, and the students toured the facilities to gain insights about the businesses.

The first stop for the students was PRW Steel Supply, where Ron Alves hosted the tour of the workshop. The students were able to see the sales floor, metal warehouse, and fabrication areas. This provided them with a better understanding of the various levels of metal and welding, and how PRW Steel Supply supports the Paso Robles community.

The second tour was hosted by Wes Willhoit of River Oaks from Estrella Associates and Dennis and Jim Moresco of Midland Pacific Homes. The students toured homes at different stages of development, from groundwork/surveying to closing an escrow. They learned about framing, electrical, plumbing, insulation, drywall, flooring, and cabinetry.

The third and final stop was Paso Robles Chevrolet, where John, Darrell, and Nate hosted the tour of the sales floor, parts, and service department. This tour provided students with an excellent opportunity to observe firsthand the interaction between departments and multiple levels within the automotive industry.

Career Technical Education equips students with academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training necessary to succeed in the labor market. It also introduces students to workplace competencies in real-world, applied content. Those interested in learning more about CTE opportunities can contact Justin Pickard at (805) 769-1500 Ext. 50688 or email at jpickard@pasoschools.org.

Share To Social Media