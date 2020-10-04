Paso Robles High School Theatre Department invites you to, ‘Shop for a cause’



–Last Spring, the Paso Robles High Theatre Department was two weeks away from putting on their Spring Musical “Mamma Mia!” when COVID closed the school.

“It was devastating to all of us, not only because we had been working on the show since January, but also because we had spent all of the money to perform it for thousands of audience members, and now we couldn’t perform our show. We were so lucky that so many families donated their ticket fees, but we still never made back the money we spent on costumes, performance fees, and set construction,” wrote Marcy Goodnow, Paso Robles High School Director of Theatre Arts. “We still HOPE that we can perform the show one day and make back all we have spent.”

Until then, Goodnow says they are trying to get back on their feet a few ways. One, they are going to be performing “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Show, adapted by Bob Cooner, in December. The show will be available on-demand for a donation.

The other way is their Boon Supply Fundraiser. This company will give PHTC 40-percent of each purchase. Click here to shop for the cause.

